This Friday marks nine months since the attack against Ciro Gómez Leyvathe experienced journalist that drives “Ciro por la Mañana”, the most listened to program on Mexican radio, no news. The only thing that Gómez Leyva knows about the attempt to kill him is that he knows nothing and that today, no matter how crazy any hypothesis may be, anything is possible..

The authorities have charged 12 people, including the alleged perpetratorbut They have not been able to establish the motive or find the alleged mastermind., Armando Escárcega Váldeznicknamed The boss, who according to authorities crossed into California days after the attack and from there went to Oregon or Washingtonon the west coast, or to Ohio or Pittsburgh, in the American industrial zone in the east of the country. They said they would ask for a red token from Interpolbut it is not known if they did it and if they asked for it, there are no results either

Gómez Leyva is hardly going to have justice. And all those of us who want the problem to be resolved attemptso it points, We will never know the truth of what happened either.. The authorities of Mexico City seem to be investigating, but the investigation is bogged down, as if there were a higher order that this should be done. Even when the former Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuchleaked videos showing the attackers’ vehicles, their modus operandi and escape routes, he was reprimanded and ordered not to do it again.

The official version is that Gómez Leyva’s attackers were part of a cell of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, to which El Patrón also belonged., constructed from statements by the accused, as well as calls and messages on their cell phones. In this way they identified Héctor Eduardo, El Bart, as the one who shot Gómez Leyvaand described an alleged meeting on the road to Querétaro, where El Patrón congratulated them for what they did.

The inconsistency of congratulating them for an action that was a failure, because they did not kill Gomez Leyva, has never been clarified. Nor why Jalisco New Generation Cartel he would want to kill him, because there were no objective reasons for it, as can be deduced from what he commented on the radio or television. There are even fewer explanations as to why the investigation became bogged down and stopped producing results, even if they were partial, which forced the journalist to request that the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic take his case, which happened.

It is too early for the Attorney General’s Office to give results, if at some point they begin to produce them, and it is not known what will happen with the investigation, which fell to prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero like peanuts from heaven, due to the animosity he has had since years ago against García Harfuch. In any case, it is not expected that the investigations will take a different direction than those started, although there should be another line of action. investigation based on the information that the intelligence services have collected.

The data they have collected is that the attempt It was not ordered by him Jalisco New Generation Cartelnor the cell that executed him was part of his hitmen. The information preliminary that they have suggests that it was an attack with political origin, ordered by a Morena militant who acted on his own. The militant, it must be emphasized, according to what we have so far, did not receive any instructions from anyone in the party, much less from the capital or federal government.

What is known as his motivation, supposedly, was that he thought he would do a favor to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has Gómez Leyva as one of his obsessions, and whom he regularly attacks, criticizes, insults and accuses of multiple things. in the morning. The persistence in rhetorical aggression created the conditions for a small-time politician to think he could exchange his boldness for promotions within the partyas the incipient investigations suggest, without calculating that the political cost of a high-impact murder, such as that of Gómez Leyva, would affect the president first.

The scant information indicates that the militant, through his connections with The Michoacan Family, connected with one of their cells in Mexico City and hired them for the attack. However, The Michoacan Family It is not linked to the attack, nor is there any evidence that connects it to what happened a year ago. The hitmen They are not an organic part of the organization, as it turned out, but they are regularly used for punitive actions against their enemies in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City.

The intelligence services have the name of the militant Brunette, but they have kept it very secretive. This information is not due to the fact that they have initiated a parallel investigation into the case, but rather to the need to know, for reasons of national security, what happened, how it happened, and who is behind the crime. It is also not clear that President López Obrador currently has this information.

Is the trail that connects the militant of Brunette with the attempt? They have evidence from the collection of intelligence information, which in this case would have to be part of a line of investigation that allows the findings to be prosecuted. Is this a lead that the Attorney General’s Office could follow? If I decided to explore all the hypotheses and review all the evidence to rule out possibilities, I would have to do it. The Attorney General’s Office is the only possibility that Gómez Leyva has to know what happened and that justice be done, because the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office did not advance anything that would allow us to glimpse the truth.

In case of Gomez Leyva It is found in the national stew where the administration of justice and politics mix. So far, politics wins by a landslide. I hope Gertz Manero gives justice a chance.

