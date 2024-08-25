This week, the German Publishers and Booksellers Association announced which twenty contemporary novels have been nominated for the German Book Prize. “When We Were Swans,” the new novel by Behzad Karim Khani, was not included. “Thank you for the messages and your sympathy,” the writer wrote shortly afterwards in a post on Instagram. “But before it goes on like this all day: Yes, I would have liked to have read my name on the list too. But it wasn’t there. I was annoyed. For about fifteen minutes. And I spent just as long looking for reasons why that might be unfair.” Then he thought it was too narrow-minded; greater authors than him had not been included. He was sure that his “Swans” would find their way.