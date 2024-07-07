Naturalist Dr. Frans de Waal tells a story he recorded while studying animal behavior for a university paper. He noticed a fight between two monkeys in a zoo. The monkeys were hostile to each other, dodging each other, and violently fighting each other whenever they met.

This situation was monitored for several days, until one of the monkeys decided on something else. He climbed a tall tree and waved his hand to the other as if to say, “Let’s make up.” Within minutes, he came down from the tree and was met by the other monkey with hugs. They embraced and kissed each other.

Dr. De Waal described the incident as a “meeting of tolerance,” but does an animal, which scientists describe as a machine devoid of feelings, values, and concepts, feel the need to forget the past, overcome differences, grudges, and conflicts, and practice the virtue of tolerance?

Dr. De Waal had already answered this question with a yes, as did the famous scientist Darwin, who recorded in his scientific diary scenes of monkeys “laughing like my grandchildren do,” as he put it. Along with this virtue, scientists discovered another virtue: cooperation. A heavy box was placed in front of a group of monkeys, and none of them could move it alone. Two of them cooperated to remove it from its place. Thus, scientists added to these animals the virtue of cooperation, along with the virtue of tolerance, which are two of the basic virtues in human society. With them, this society exists, and without them, it does not exist.

Perhaps the strangest observations recorded by Dr. De Waal were those related to feelings of mercy. A small bird that had not yet grown feathers fell to the ground from a nest in a high tree. When a monkey saw it, it rushed to it, gently and carefully carried it, and climbed the tree with it to return it to the nest with the rest of its fellow birds. This means that monkeys, in addition to feelings of tolerance and cooperation, have feelings of mercy and concern for others who are different… and their right to life. Scientific studies confirm that the genetic code (DNA) of humans differs from the genetic code of monkeys by only a very small percentage, amounting to only one and a half percent.

This formative reality of monkeys coincides with the facts that confirm that this animal shares many feelings with humans, such as joy, laughter, sadness, and crying, as well as tolerance and compassion. There is a religious sect in India that respects the feelings of monkeys to the point of accusing this sect of sanctifying them? This is not true, respecting the right to life is neither worship nor sanctification. In India, I also learned about the “Jain” sect that respects the right of animals to life, including cockroaches.

When I entered a temple of this sect in Mumbai, I had to wash my hands before entering, and I found the water tap wrapped in a thick cloth so that the water dripped with difficulty, like a stream of dew. I understood that this was intended to prevent the water from flowing abundantly and harming the ants that might climb over the sink! This is not worship, but rather respect for the right of animals to live. The monks of this sect deliberately place a plastic barrier around their mouths so that when they speak, the force of the air flowing from their mouths does not harm the microscopic animals in the narrow space between the speakers! Perhaps the big question is: How can we explain the behavior of wild animals in vast forests and deserts?

Trying to answer this question reveals another aspect of the feelings of mercy even in these animals. They only kill when they are hungry, and they only kill to eat. Killing for the sake of killing is not an animal behavior. Moreover, the female lion, the lioness for example, is the one who in most cases takes the initiative to chase her prey in order to feed her young.

Killing for the sake of killing, or hunting for the sake of hunting, is not a characteristic of animals. Man differs from animals in that man succeeds in collecting stories about his experiences, and then transforming these stories into social and cultural constants that he fights for and because of, so he kills or is killed… which is something that animals do not do. And here lies the secret of the one and a half percent difference in the genetic code between man and ape… Glory be to the Great Creator.

*Lebanese writer