HLooking for a maid, well-groomed appearance, full-time. There was nothing else there except a phone number, which soon turned into an address, which I headed to in a white blouse and the same black skirt I'm wearing now.”

The story of Estela García begins with this job advertisement. The Chilean writer and lawyer Alia Trabucco Zerán tells it in her novel “My Name is Estela”. Poor and unemployed, Estela leaves her home and her mother in the south of Chile and moves to the capital Santiago to work as a housekeeper for a rich couple and as a “Nana” – i.e. a surrogate mother – for their daughter Julia. Estela lives with this family for seven years. Year after year she cleans, cooks and shops for them. She gets insights into her intimate life. She ensures that her ambitious employers, a doctor and a lawyer, are always functioning, and she raises their child, an anxious girl. She rarely leaves the strange house where Estela lives like a shadow in a little room behind the kitchen.

However, the action of the novel begins at a completely different point in time: at the end of her job as a housekeeper. In the first scene of the book, Estela sits in some kind of interrogation room. She promises people who are supposedly behind a glass pane – but who do not make a single sign until the end – to tell how the tragedy came about that brought Estela to her current situation. The girl the housekeeper had to look after is dead.

It is a criminal prelude – but the novel is not a thriller. At the end we find out how the child died. And we also think we understand why it had to die. But what makes “My Name is Estela” an intelligent and shocking novel is not that a crime is solved, but rather the sharpness with which Estela reveals the secrets, the small everyday cruelties, the depressing life of the family – and at the same time, first and foremost, their own dark sides.



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









Alia Trabucco Zerán is one of the outstanding voices of contemporary Latin American literature. She was born in Santiago de Chile in 1983 and worked as a human rights lawyer after studying law at the Universidad de Chile. She studied creative writing in New York and later received her doctorate in Latin American studies in London. In her debut novel, The Difference, published ten years ago, she examined how the experiences of Chileans under Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship still affect family relationships in the country today. The novel, which has been translated into seven languages, was nominated for the Man Booker International Prize and received the Anna Seghers Prize in Germany.