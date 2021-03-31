After vaccination with the second component from COVID-19, about a thousand people fell ill in Moscow. It is clarified that we are talking about those who have passed more than two weeks after vaccination with the second product.

Representatives of the capital’s social development complex told Interfax that there were no more than 1% of cases of coronavirus in such circumstances.

“More than 76% of the sick carry COVID-19 in a mild or asymptomatic form. Nevertheless, the formation of immunity after vaccination occurs individually, so it is important to take precautions, ”the material says.

Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that a new rise in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia is possible in the fall if the population does not comply with preventive measures.

Also, Rospotrebnadzor predicted the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the spring: daily fluctuations in the incidence are still possible, but the growth is unlikely to reach the autumn peak.

The authority pointed to a decrease in morbidity due to vaccination and compliance with preventive measures, but recalled the need to use personal protective equipment.