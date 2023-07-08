On Saturday, July 8, Russia celebrates the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity. In this regard, a real wedding boom began in almost all cities of the country.

So, only in Moscow on this day about a thousand couples will get married. It was not chosen by chance – today the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates the Memorial Day of Peter and Fevronia, who are considered the patrons of marriage.

It is known that the main celebrations, according to tradition, will be held in Murom, the homeland of the saints. Fairs, performances and master classes are organized there.

Believers on the day of the holiday attend a service in the church, read a prayer for well-being in the family, the health of loved ones, harmony and mutual understanding. Women ask for a cure for infertility and a long-awaited child.

A common symbol of the holiday is a camomile. This flower, which is easy to find in July days, is woven into wreaths, collected in bouquets, and given to loved ones.

At the same time, despite the fact that the holiday is closely connected with love and the institution of marriage, it is impossible to get married on this day. Only engagement or betrothal is allowed.