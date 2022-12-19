iFly began picking up passengers stranded in Egypt on Red Wings flights this past weekend. On December 17-18, at least 880 people were delivered to Russia, according to Izvestia sources and open data.

About 810 tourists returned to Moscow on two flights, a source close to iFly said. 70 Tez Tour customers returned from Hurghada to St. Petersburg on the morning of December 18, told Izvestia in the tour operator. On the same flight, 150 Fun&Sun (former Tui) clients were supposed to be sent to the northern capital, the company’s general director Vladimir Rubtsov told reporters.

A representative of Fun&Sun could not promptly tell Izvestia the number of the tour operator’s clients who had returned to Russia, but specified that another flight was planned on December 20 from Hurghada to Yekaterinburg.

Of the 810 passengers who returned to Moscow, about 690 people are Tez Tour customers, according to the tour operator. In total, only three flights were made over the weekend from Egyptian resorts to Moscow and St. Petersburg, on which they managed to pick up stranded tourists.

“In addition, according to iFly, our compatriots staying in Egyptian resorts will soon be able to fly to Moscow on flights of Egypt Air and Corendon airlines, negotiations with which are at the final stage,” Tez Tour said.

In total, 15 more repatriation flights will be required to return all travelers, flights will be operated approximately from December 18 to 21, they added.

On Friday, December 16, about 5 thousand people were waiting for iFly flights from both Egypt and Russia, but their number increased over the weekend. On December 18, there were about 3,000 Tez Tour clients in Hurghada alone, Tamer Said, the manager of the tour operator at this resort, told reporters.

