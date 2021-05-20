About 90 people have died of black mold in the Indian state of Maharashtra. This was announced on Thursday, May 20, by the head of the regional Ministry of Health Rajesh Topa.

He added that the current number of cases is 1500.

“There are currently 1,500 patients with mycosis of the mucous membranes in Maharashtra. Of these, 850 are active cases. We will need about 200 thousand injections (of the antifungal agent amphotericin B), ”Topé quoted the edition as saying. India today…

According to the minister, the suppliers have promised to deliver the drug only after May 31, so the coming days will be critical.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian states of Rajasthan and Telangana announced an epidemic of “black mold” (mucormycosis), which most often affects patients with coronavirus. An outbreak of infection was recorded in India in early May.

As explained to Izvestia, the head of the Department of Clinical Mycology, Allergology and Immunology, North-Western State Medical University named after I.I. Mechnikov Nikolai Klimko, the disease spreads not only in India, but occurs in all countries, and Russia is no exception. The specialist warned that, first of all, mucormycosis is dangerous for people with suppressed immunity.

Rospotrebnadzor explained that the concentration of “black mold” spores is high in India due to climatic conditions: high temperature and humidity. By itself, it usually does not cause disease, but it provokes allergies; as an infection, it manifests itself in isolated cases, the experts emphasized.