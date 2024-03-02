At least 92 Gazans have lost their lives in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, including five babies due to malnutrition and dehydration, bringing the number of victims since the start of the war to 30,320 people, according to the count of the Ministry of Health of the enclave, controlled by Hamas.

“The Israeli occupation committed 10 massacres against families in the Gaza Stripclaiming 92 martyrs and 156 wounded during the last 24 hours,” the ministry reported.

Several victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, and the occupation prevents ambulances and civil protection teams from reaching them.

The ministry reported that the number of deaths of babies due to malnutrition and dehydration, during this week, has risen to 13 at Kamal Adwan Hospitalafter five children died in the last hours in that center located in Beit Lahia.

Since last Tuesday, February 27, at least 15 babies have died – two died on Wednesday in Shifa – from malnutrition in hospitals in the north of Strip, where humanitarian aid does not reach. It is estimated that 700,000 people live at risk of famine.

The number of injured since October 7 amounts to 71,533, according to the Hamas government's official count.

“Several victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, and the occupation prevents ambulances and civil protection teams from reaching them,” the ministry added. which puts the number of bodies trapped under the rubble at around 7,000 since the war began.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported “intense air attacks against several homes in the neighborhoods of Zaytun, Tal a la Hawa, Sabra and Daraj, in Gaza City, in which at least ten people died.

In Beit Hanoun, the northernmost tip of the enclave, three citizens died and seven others were injured in an “Israeli artillery attack directed at a group of civilians while they were trying to collect some herbs to eat, because the occupation prevented the entry of aid,” he denounced Wafa.

Besides, 15 Gazans were killed this morning in two Israeli airstrikes on two residences in Deir al Balah, main city in the center of the enclave; while two others died in a bombing on a house in Yabalia, north of the Strip, where more than 70 people were taking refuge; and two others in Khan Yunis.

In Rafah, at the southern end of the Strip, where they await an imminent Israeli ground offensive, A drone bombed a civilian vehicle in the Shaboura neighborhoodkilling two people and injuring a dozen, medical sources confirmed.

EFE.

