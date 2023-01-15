The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova on Sunday, January 15, reported that about 80 kg of explosives were found in the warhead of a rocket fragment that fell in the north of the republic.

“The sappers found a warhead at the site of the missile crash. According to preliminary data, the warhead is equipped with approximately 80 kg of explosives, ”the ministry said on Facebook (owned by Meta, which is banned and recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova announced the fall of rocket fragments in the north of the republic the day before, on January 14. It was noted that the border guards found fragments near the settlement of Larga. The ownership of the rocket is established.

As military expert and Izvestia columnist Aleksey Ramm pointed out, judging by the pictures published by the Moldovan side, we are talking about a missile of the S-300 air defense system. Such systems are in service with the air defense of Ukraine.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa, after the appearance of information about the discovery of rocket fragments in the north of the republic, said that the incident was a disrespect for Moldovan sovereignty.

This is not the first time that the fragments of Ukrainian missiles fall into the territory of other states. As experts noted, due to the technical condition of the missiles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), they often go astray, which is why such incidents occur.

So, at the end of December, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced the discovery of S-300 elements. The missile was discovered in the Brest region and shot down by the Belarusian anti-missile defense. Prior to that, in mid-November, a Ukrainian S-300 missile fell in Poland. Then two people died.