About 80 FBI agents They are helping authorities search for Robert Cardthe main suspect in the two shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people on Wednesday night in the American town of Lewiston, Maine, said Republican Senator Susan Collins in a press conference.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reports police presence at the suspect’s family farm, in the town of Bowdoin, where four loud bangs that did not sound like gunshots were heard.

The suspect’s sister-in-law told the outlet that her family is helping agents search all the properties on their family farm. The agents have closed the road.

It is believed that the suspect, a 40-year-old reserve soldier, is armed and dangerous, which is why the local population has been asked to follow the order to take shelter and that is why classes were suspended this Thursday in the schools.

🇺🇲 | BREAKING: Police on megaphone: “Robert Card, you are under arrest. We know you are inside, come out with your hands up.” pic.twitter.com/Que4SWbfsI — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) October 26, 2023

Card currently faces eight charges of murder, because that is the number of victims already identified, but it is expected that the number of charges will equal the number of deaths. The possible perpetrator’s vehicle was located on Wednesday in Lisbon, about 12 kilometers from Lewiston, near a pier.

It is the deadliest shooting the United States has faced so far this year. The events occurred around 18:56 local time (22:56 GMT) Wednesday at a bowling alley and a restaurant in the city, the second largest in the state, with nearly 40,000 inhabitants. Seven people died at the bowling alley, eight at the restaurant and another three after being taken to hospital.