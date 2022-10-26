In Russia, about 8 billion rubles were not returned to the audience for the canceled concerts of foreign artists. This was announced to Izvestia by the president of the production corporation PMI, Evgeny Finkelstein.

People turn to the operators, they ask the organizers for money. For example, the company kassir.ru gives out 2.5-3.5 million rubles a week.

“Essentially, a ticket operator is an agent. He takes and sells tickets, paying the organizer. But the organizers do not always have money for refunds – if everyone is asked to return the money at the same time, then in principle there will be no concert industry in Russia, ”Finkelstein explained.

Due to the cancellation of concerts, the organizers suffer huge losses, and they may simply not have the funds.

“Paralyzed, for example, is part of the money that we sent abroad as a fee to the artist. For example, we sent money for an artist through Sberbank, but we cannot get it back. Even those artists who want to return the money cannot do this. Our banks are under sanctions. Huge amounts were sent to each company, ”the expert noted.

As Yevgeny Finkelstein assured Izvestia, he is sure that all ticket holders will receive the money in full.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Deprived of a ticket: the Russians were not returned 8 billion for the canceled shows of foreign artists