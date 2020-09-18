Over the past day, up to 45 mm of precipitation fell in Moscow, which is 70% of the monthly norm. This was reported on September 18 by “Interfax“With reference to the metropolitan meteorological office.
“In some districts of the city, up to 70% of the monthly norm fell, which in September is 65 mm,” the agency was told.
According to the meteorological office, the wind speed in Moscow reached 21-22 m / s.
Earlier on Friday, it became known that a strong wind knocked down more than 100 trees in the Moscow region. Five people were injured.
A day earlier, it was reported that in Moscow, in some areas of the city, almost a third of the monthly rainfall fell in two hours. In addition, a strong wind knocked down 27 trees, which damaged 10 cars.
According to forecasts of weather forecasters in Moscow on Friday, September 18, cloudy weather is expected, intermittent rain in places.
