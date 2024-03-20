In Russia, 69% of respondents said that they are happy in their jobs to varying degrees, according to the results of a study by Sber University, which Izvestia reviewed on March 20.

Of these, 7% of respondents are absolutely happy, 27% are fairly happy, and 35% consider themselves “rather happy.” Experts noted that the level of happiness among top managers is higher than among other employees: for example, 49% of top managers are “absolutely happy” or “fairly happy” at work. This is the highest among job levels. The worst indicator is among line managers, 36% of them are unhappy at work.

Moreover, 97% of study participants reported that the level of happiness of employees directly affects work efficiency. Women (46%) more often than men (36%) note that their level of happiness has the greatest influence on their effectiveness.

“I was pleased that respondents confirmed the importance of meaning as a necessary prerequisite for feeling happy. And this is an important signal for managers and leaders: talk to your people about the meaning of their work, their company, their efforts and results – and receive in return meaningfulness, involvement, desire (not fear) of employees. What upset me is that many people still associate their happiness with external circumstances, which they have little or no control over, and not with their internal attitude, with the freedom to choose their attitude towards current events,” said Andrei Sharonov, Director General of the National Alliance for Sustainable Development .

Among the factors that influence the level of happiness at work, respondents named: a healthy atmosphere in the team, a feeling of usefulness of their work, understanding the meaning or idea of ​​their work, respectful attitude from the manager, a sense of self-worth and recognition of merit.

Russians also noted a sense of security when interacting with a manager, the opportunity to be among professionals, and the presence of potential for career growth.

In turn, according to respondents, managers do not adequately respond to these requests: only 20% adequately convey the meaning of the work (below expectations by 55%), 26% explain its usefulness (below expectations by 53%), 40% create an atmosphere safe interaction (below expectations by 24%), 53% are respectful (below expectations by 18%), experts found.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that more than half (53%) of Russians surveyed agreed with the common expression that “money can’t buy happiness.” This is stated in the results of a study by Post Bank. At the same time, a third of respondents (31%) said that they need to have over half a million rubles in their “piggy bank” in order to be confident in their future.