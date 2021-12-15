This Saturday, December 18, after missing his appointment a year ago due to the pandemic and now with its relevant protocols, one of the most anticipated sailing events of each season returns: that of the most spectacular and photographed image. The Biscayan waters of Abra again welcome after the parenthesis of 2020, in the middle of December and close to the Christmas holidays, one of the most special and participatory regattas in the Cantabrian Sea: the traditional Rooster Regatta. A few days before the beginning of the winter season, this event is held, which has become one of the benchmarks of Biscayan sport during this time. The wonderful picture discovered by around 70 cruise ships sailing under the Suspension Bridge, with their wide colored sails unfurled in the wind, is portrayed by hundreds of fans and walkers who stand on both banks of the Estuary.

On Saturday, December 18, from 12:00 hours, and if the weather conditions are benevolent, this incredible ‘platoon’ of cruiser classes and J80 monotypes will be observed They will sail from the Benedicta dock in Sestao to cross the emblematic Bizkaia bridge. Once past this historic construction, a World Heritage Site since 2006, the crews and their boats direct their course towards the waters of the Abra, where they will complete a journey of around 10 miles to decide the last winners of the year 2021 in this organized event by the Real Club Marítimo del Abra-Real Sporting Club. The passage through the mythical bridge will once again be the most spectacular, projecting a fantastic image at this annual sailing festival.

The test is always one of the most anticipated by all sailors -approximately 500-, which make this Regatta del Gallo the busiest event of each sailing season together with the Regatta a la Inversa. The final point of the 2021 regatta calendar scheduled by the Biscayan Club again invites many people to stand on the shores of Portugalete, Santurtzi and Las Arenas to photograph this wonderful group of boats. The most sought-after snapshot is that initial step of the regatta over the Suspension Bridge before heading into the waters of the Abra.

Almost the entire Biscayan fleet will be present this Saturday in a regatta whose culmination will take place later at the Real Club Marítimo del Abra-Real Sporting Club, with all security protocols and limited capacity, with the awards ceremony of some social regattas of the year. In addition, the Commodore of the Club de Las Arenas, Tomás Alonso-Allende, will discover who wins the Gallo Award, the most outstanding crew or sailor of the year 2021, and the Pata Award, to whoever is chosen for committing the failure that has the most given that to speak in this sport of the candle during the competitions of another season that already finishes.

In 2019, the winners were the ‘Maitena’ by Mikel Emaldi in the Regatta class, the ‘Kribi’ by Juan Manuel Pereiro in Cruise 1, the ‘Rooster’ by Miguel Arriola in Cruise 2 and the ‘Biobizz’ by José Azqueta among the boats from the J80 class.