This is the first time that there have been deaths since the United States began launching retaliatory strikes against armed groups that it accuses of attacking American forces at bases in Iraq and Syria. Other strikes targeted unmanned facilities, including weapons depots.

US and coalition forces have been attacked at least 55 times in Iraq and Syria since October 17, wounding 59 individuals, but all of them have returned to duty.

Statements said to be issued by the armed groups responsible stated that the attacks came in response to American support for Israel in the Gaza war.

The American official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the people were killed in a US strike on a training facility near the city of Albukamal.

He added that another person may have been killed in a second strike that the Pentagon says it launched on a hideout near the city of Al-Mayadeen.

He said that US military estimates indicate that no women or children were killed in the strikes.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that the evaluation is underway.

“We are aware of the presence of members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard near the facilities that were bombed by our aircraft,” Singh told reporters. “But I do not have more information about the number of deaths or any other details.”