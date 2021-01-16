The Honduran authorities clashed on the night of Friday, January 15, with some groups of people trying to cross the border. Around 3,000 people had already overcome this obstacle and are in Guatemalan territory.

The new migrant caravan heading to the United States is growing. Until Friday, January 15, the government of Guatemala had remained firm in its position of not allowing passage to its country, but the pressure grew stronger. During the night, the Honduran authorities collided with some groups of migrants and now the Guatemalan Migration Institute estimates that about 6,500 Hondurans are making their way north and that in Guatemala there were already another 3,500 transiting to Mexico.

The migrants left behind the police barrier at the El Florido border post, located 200 kilometers east of Guatemala City, on Friday night, without the security forces being able to stop the crowd. After crossing the border, the caravan is currently advancing on the department of Chiquimula to trace a route to Mexico, first, and later to the United States.

The first big wave of Central American migrants of 2021 comes less than a week after Joe Biden took office.

The president-elect of the United States promised a more humane approach to migrants than outgoing Donald Trump. Joe Biden arrives at the White House on Wednesday, January 20, but while it is known what his immediate response will be to the first crowd that will knock on his doors, neighboring countries try to manage the pressure.

The governments of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico are coordinating their respective public health and safety measures to contain unauthorized traffic at their borders. But the prospect of a softer policy by the Biden administration suggests that the number of migrants could grow, some advisers to the incoming president have told Reuters.

There are at least 200 migrants detained in Guatemala

The Government of Guatemala had demanded some requirements, such as a negative Covid-19 test, to enter its territory. The National Civil Police stepped aside on Friday, but detained some people.

According to the Guatemalan authorities, among the nearly 200 people arrested on Friday there are 41 minors, including eight boys and girls who are not over 10 years old.

Another 217 Hondurans and 10 Salvadorans were arrested between Thursday and Friday morning for illegally entering Guatemala, while another crowd of around 600 Hondurans voluntarily returned to their country.

The Guatemalan Migration Institute confirmed to journalists the breach of police checkpoints to detain Hondurans and pointed out that currently its personnel “accompany” the caravan through Chiquimula “to avoid incidents on the road.”

Living conditions for thousands of Central Americans were already difficult before the Covid-19 pandemic deepened the crisis. Poverty, violence and lack of opportunities were added in November 2020 by hurricanes Eta and Iota, which hit the countries of the North Central American triangle with force.

