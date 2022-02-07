in

‘I am an activist. That started when I came out. I remember how ridiculous I thought it was that I couldn’t donate blood just because I like men. Since then I have been committed to diversity and minorities.

“In 2015 I went to study music theater. That year the basic grant was abolished and the loan system introduced. I was furious. How was it possible that people who went to college a year earlier did receive a donation, and I had to borrow everything? I think that’s terribly unfair.

“On the basis of that feeling, I founded ZATStuderen in 2018; a student advocacy organization that campaigned for the reintroduction of the basic grant through protests and discussions with politicians. The basic grant is now coming back, but the compensation for student loan system students is far from being in order.

“I also had to borrow a lot. Besides studying, you simply cannot work enough to make ends meet. I did have part-time jobs; as a student researcher, in healthcare, and I sometimes do acting and modeling. Sometimes I get 200 euros for such a job, other times 1,000.

“Next month I hope my second study, social work, finalize. I prefer to work in music for a year, or in a music store, and write my first album. If I don’t succeed, I still have my diploma in social work.”

‘How much I borrow each month, I adjust to my expected expenses. For example, I borrow a little more when the holidays are approaching, or when tickets for a nice concert go on sale. I see the loan not only as a means to pay for my studies, but also as a source of income to have a good student life.

Money buys happiness, but it’s not everything. It allows me to do and buy the things that make me happy. That works well for me: I never regret a purchase.

“I spend a lot on music; instruments, concert tickets and festivals. The fact that the cultural sector is now flat is good for my wallet, but I would have liked it to be different.

“My student debt is around 60,000 euros. People might think, why didn’t you borrow less and work more? But I am proud that I have committed myself to social causes during my studies. I do expect that I will end up well and be able to pay off my debt someday.

“But ever buying a house will be very difficult with such a debt. Suppose you want to buy something together, and go to the bank with a joint debt of 120,000 euros. Then take a look at getting a good mortgage. I’m not even going to try, for now I’ll keep renting. I am an activist, but also a realist.”

Net income: an average of 2,000 euros (work, student loan) Fixed charges: living 750 euros (rent, g/w/l); health insurance 146 euros; groceries 180 euros; catering 60 euros; tuition fee 108 euros; telephone subscription 35 euros; sports 15 euros (gymnastics and fitness); subscriptions 20 euros (Spotify, NPO Plus, sample website Splice); clothes 10 euros; lens package 28 euros; other costs 200 euros (deductible, music, unexpected travel costs, going out) Save: 180 euros (often goes back to the checking account) Last big purchase: Harry Styles concert tickets in England and the Netherlands, 260 euros

