About 600 National Police officers make up the special security device on the occasion of the sports celebrations this Saturday in Madrid Regarding the celebrations of the Spanish League, to which the municipal agents must be added, sources from the Government Delegation in Madrid have informed Europa Press today.

8 groups from the Police Intervention Unit (2 of them come from outside Madrid), the Cavalry, the Information Brigade and the district police stations will intervene in the device.

It is made up of different phases of operational actions. In a preliminary phase of preparation, the National Police security coordinators in the Atlético and Real Madrid clubs, the only two candidates to win the League, have maintained contact with them to organize security and require coordination.

Already on Saturday, once the last Atlético match ends, a first phase has been organized to accompany the fans to Valladolid. For this, the Mobile Brigade and the IPU will be used, coordinated with the Higher Headquarters of the Castilla y León Police. Although they are accompanied by central organizations, this Headquarters will be aware of security at the different stations from where fans can leave.

The second phase of the police system will be deployed around the Metropolitan Stadium and on the Real Madrid field. Anti-riot, Cavalry and Information agents will participate.

In a third phase, in which, although civic responsibility is requested for the situation of the pandemic, The National Police will ensure public order and security in the event of possible celebrations in the different points, having control devices before possible places of concentration of celebrations, providing special protection at critical points, such as the Congress of Deputies or the Army Headquarters. Agents from the UIP, UPR, Subsoil, Canine Guides, Information and the helicopter will participate.