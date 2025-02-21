The Advanced Technologies Center of the Aragonese Employment Institute (INAEM) has launched the Professional Certification Program in Information and Communication Technologies 2025 within which they will be carried out 62 courses to train more than 1,020 ICT professionals.

In total some will be taught 39,000 hours of training in order to have qualified professionals in the different technologies in the face of the demand for profiles in the sector and, especially, in relation to generative artificial intelligence (AI) or data centers of the main companies such as Amazon Web Services or Microsoft.

Precisely, the The generative and its development techniques, as well as the programming in Java or the technology in the cloud of Azure, will focus the first courses, which already They will begin to be taught this March.

All the training of this program is specialized, free and official certified content And it is aimed at both unemployed and active professionals in order to acquire updated labor skills in the technology sector and, consequently, increase their employability.

The courses will address 16 Technologies. In this way, training actions such as Microsoft, Systems and applications supplier for the cloud/cloud; Oraclespecialized in development languages ​​such as Java and databases; Vmware, Virtualization technology; ICT projectsin the different project management systems such as Scrum, ITIL, SAFE or Kanban.

Training also includes specialized knowledge related to Cisco Systems, specialized in computer networks and their safety; Amazon Web Servicescloud/cloud solution technology and its systems; Application development (React, JavaScript, .net); LPICLinux system technology; Containers, Docker and Kubernetes, and EC Councilcentered on cybersecurity (ethical hacker).

The program closes with SAP, Development Technologies of Computer Management Products; Clouder, centered on Bigdata solutions; Open Edg, Python programming language technology; ISACA security, aimed at the audit of security systems; Red Hat, Business solutions on Linux; and Information Security certified.

These technologies include formations in cloud technologies such as Microsoft or Amazon Web Services focused on the activity of data centers, with both Big Data and artificial intelligence courses planning. The focus on cybersecurity is also focused on the hand of several solutions.

In all these cases, The training is official of each manufacturer And it is accompanied by professional certification that is the main method to grant formal recognition in the area of ​​ICT to people who have proven competent in this area. In fact, the training program includes both preparation and free access included in certifications.

To participate in the courses it is necessary register Through the INAEM website and subsequently do the specific selection tests of each formative action.