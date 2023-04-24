About 60 civilians were killed on Friday in the north of the country by people wearing Burkinabe armed forces uniforms, an official from the town of Ouahigouia in Burkina Faso said Sunday, citing information from the police.

Local prosecutor Lamine Kabore added that an investigation had been launched after the attack on the village of Karma in Yatenga district in the border areas.

The statement did not give further details about the attack.

Unidentified assailants killed 40 people and injured 33 others in an attack on army and volunteer forces in the same area of ​​northern Burkina Faso near Ouaiguya on April 15, according to the government.