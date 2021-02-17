Salud will administer the first dose of the vaccine to some 5,000 people over 80 years of age throughout this week. In addition to Cartagena, where this new phase of the campaign was launched yesterday, this population will be vaccinated in Lorca (Sutullena health center), Alcantarilla, Alhama, Mula, Águilas, Cehegín, Caravaca, Yecla, Jumilla, Molina de Segura, Archena, Cieza and Abarán. In Murcia, the campaign begins in the health centers of San Andrés, Vistalegre, Alquerías and Barrio del Carmen.

To these 17 points will be added, next week, another 18, to add 35 vaccination points throughout the Region, “with the aim of immunizing this population group as soon as possible,” said the president of the Community, Fernando López. You look. However, Salud anticipates that it will not be able to complete the vaccination of those over 80 years of age until April, if a greater number of doses is not received. “It is a long time,” lamented López Miras, who demanded more vials.

This week 16,380 doses of Pfizer arrived in the Region, and next week 17,500 will be received. However, as of that moment, the forecasts are for about 14,000 weekly doses during the month of March. To the Pfizer vaccine, we must add Moderna vials, but the company announced on Monday a reduction of almost 50% in shipments this week, which are also being delayed. The Region expected 13,300 doses of Moderna.

All this delays plans to immunize, with two injections, the nearly 70,000 people over 80 years of age who live in the Region. To them must be added the large non-institutionalized dependents, who also continue to wait.