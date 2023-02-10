By the end of 2023, over 5,000 new city and house signs will be installed in Moscow. On Thursday, February 9, it was reported on website metropolitan city hall.

As the deputy mayor of the capital for housing and communal services and landscaping Petr Biryukov said, since 2014 a unified navigation system has been created in Moscow, which is an important component of a comfortable urban environment. In 2023, it is planned to install 1.2 thousand city and 3.7 thousand house signs, over 5.2 thousand information fields on new and existing signs, the city news agency notes “Moscow”.

Biryukov emphasized that all navigation elements correspond to the developed standard. He explained that the blue plates with white letters are easy to read and are organically integrated into the architectural space of the streets. kp.ru.

The deputy mayor added that a unified navigation system helps residents and guests of the city quickly find their way to the metro, MCC or MCD. And also to the hospital, school, theater and other socially significant facilities.

For the convenience of foreign tourists, the text on the information fields is duplicated in English.

Biryukov recalled that over 12.4 thousand new city signs and 97.1 thousand house signs have already been installed in the capital.

Earlier, on February 9, the governor of the Moscow Region, Andrey Vorobyov, announced that the southern understudy of the Moscow Ring Road – the Yuzhno-Lytkarinsky road – would be opened in the region a year ahead of schedule, the channel notes. “360”. It will pass through the Leninsky district, Lytkarino and Lyubertsy. The full construction of the route will be completed in 2026, but the main passage will be opened in 2024.

On February 7, Biryukov spoke about the upcoming reconstruction of 11 ponds in Moscow. According to him, experts regularly check reservoirs and, if necessary, make a decision on reconstruction, writes “Moscow 24”.

In 2023, Altufevsky, Bekhterevsky and Lianozovsky ponds, as well as a complex of reservoirs in Lefortovsky Park, will be put in order.

On February 3, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that the unfinished part of the Southern Rokada would be completed before the end of this year. The southern roadway will become one of the main elements of the metropolitan transport frame, which will be over 40 km long. The route will run from Rublevskoye Highway to Verkhnyye Polya and will partially go to Besedinskoye Highway. The road will cross 12 major metropolitan highways, writes NSN.