The impact of Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers begins to be noticed little by little in Aragon. To the activity generated directly in the technology companies, which has resulted in template extensions Mainly, given the greatest demand for cloud services, other impacts linked to the company are also added and that go beyond the large companies in the technological sector.

Around 50 small and medium enterprises They are already working with AWS in Aragon, confirmed the president of Cepyme Aragón, María Jesús Lorente, after the meeting held between the company with economic and social agents to explain their activity and expansion of infrastructure in the Aragonese community. All entities present (CEOE, Cepyme, UGT and CCOO) have supported the project.

This activity is related to different areas of activity related to the Construction of data centersunderstanding from the movement of land to materials, different energy and cooling facilities and construction, among other areas.

It is an activity that, in addition, is planned to be intensified with the expansion of the data centers that AWS announced last year and on which, after the declaration of autonomous interest, You work in the Piga (Aragon General Interest Plan), which is in the processing phase.

The forecast is that this year land movements are made to begin to make reality this extension, which entails a investment of 15.7 billion of euros in the period 2024-2033 For the expansion of the data centers in Villanueva de Gállego, the Burgo de Ebro, Zaragoza, Huesca and La Sotonera. The forecast is Generate 17,500 jobs full -time between direct, indirect and induced.

Without going into details of the employment already generated in the AWS centers, the company has broken down its plans and its willingness to dialogue and to reach agreements in the face of the allegations presented to its project and the concerns in some locations. Along these lines, the meetings that are being held with various neighbors such as those of Cuarte (Huesca) are framed before the AWS project for Walqa’s technology park on about 57 hectares, which requires the expropriation of about 240 plots.

Energy has focused a good part of this meeting for the demand required by data centers, as well as the waterfor the infrastructure that are required and on which they affected and company keep the dialogue open.

Precisely, water is also one of the main concerns on the part of trade union organizations such as UGT, although AWS consumption is encrypted Between 150 and 170 hectares of irrigation compared to the 400,000 hectares that Aragón adds in its entirety, according to the data provided by David Blázquez, of AWS.

In addition, the general secretary of UGT Aragón, José Juan Arceiz, has in turn the focus on the employmentespecially in order to be able to direct the vocations and employability of young people to this sector, since it is planned that in Aragon 6,800 of the total jobs announced will be concentrated.

In this line, from CCOO, its general secretary, Manuel Pina, has influenced the need to negotiate a Collective Agreement Specific for the technological sector in order to provide labor relations with this framework.