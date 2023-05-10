Since the beginning of spring, about 400 people have suffered from ticks in the Tambov region. This was announced by the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor on Wednesday, May 10.

“According to operational monitoring data, as of May 8, 2023, 387 people who suffered from tick bites applied to medical organizations, including 142. Emergency prophylaxis and medical supervision were organized for the victims,” the ministry said in a statement.

325 ticks were delivered to the laboratory and examined. Tick-borne borreliosis was detected in 61 of them, human granulocytic anaplasmosis was confirmed in eight cases. “OnlineTambov.ru”.

Research is carried out by non-governmental organizations in accordance with contracts concluded with medical institutions.

On the same day, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor provided data for the country as a whole. As of the 18th week of 2023, more than 41 thousand people applied to medical organizations in connection with tick bites.