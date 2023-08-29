After a year marked by high prices in the shopping basket, Spanish families face the most expensive return to school in history this September. Some expenses that are of first necessity, since the children must go equipped to school, but that for many households suppose an enormous stress on their tight family budgets. The data from the Banqmi financial portal indicate that this year the average cost per student will rise to 411 euros, which represents an increase of 1.4% compared to 2022 and comes after last year the cost skyrocketed by more than 5 %.

Evolution of the average cost of going back to school per student in Spain (euros)

More than eight million students start classes in just a few weeks and have to equip them with books, school supplies, comfortable clothes or uniforms… The OCU calculations reveal that during the past school year the annual spending of each child reached 2,200 euros, although the differences are very large depending on the type of center and the level of studies, they point out.

Not only by type of school, there are also big differences between communities. Banqmi data ensures that the most expensive return to school is in the Valencian Community, with an average cost of 465 euros per student, followed by Catalonia (448 euros) and Navarra (447). On the opposite side, the cheapest communities in this regard are Extremadura (383 euros), Castilla-La Mancha (387) and Canarias (389).

School spending per student by communities (euros)

José Manuel Corrales, an expert in Economics and a professor at the European University of Madrid, explains that although it was thought that the rise of online classes and teleworking would mean savings on school supplies, “in the end it has not been like that.” “This determines that inflation occurs in all areas, also in school,” he says. For this reason, he asks that public administrations encourage the use of second-hand books and that there be school aids for laptops.

And it is that the element that makes going back to school more expensive are textbooks, an essential material for students and that in Spain is where it has the highest prices in all of Europe, according to Idealo figures. Thus, Spanish students’ books cost 6.2% more this year than last year, up to 30% more than in Germany or 15% more than in the United Kingdom.

Each textbook costs 22.2 euros on average in Spain, compared to 20 euros per copy in France, 18.7 in the United Kingdom or 16.9 in Germany.

Average cost of each school textbook in Europe (euros)

Books are the ones that represent the largest item of spending for going back to school, according to Idealo. Specifically, approximately 310 euros per child are allocated only for school manuals. After books, the second largest expense is stationery, followed by sneakers and backpacks. According to his calculations, going back to school per student will be even more expensive than what Banqmi says, increasing the investment this year to an average of 449 euros, 6% more than the previous year.

Highest spending items on the return to school (euros)

Consumer associations recommend comparing prices to reduce expenses. Thus, in Facua they advise not to keep the material from the first establishment visited, but to compare several sites and choose the one that best suits the economic capacity of each family. The association insists on the need not to get carried away by well-known brands or by the presence of famous people in articles intended for children, because they tend to determine the price much more than the quality of the product. In addition, they remind families that schools cannot force them to purchase books or uniforms in a specific establishment, even if some centers try to impose it.

From the OCU they establish ten practical tips to save when going back to school:

Compare prices in establishments because the differences are notable.

Review what you already have and make a list. New course does not mean that everything has to be new.

Trying to go shopping without children who can easily become infatuated with material from their favorite characters or brand clothing.

Take advantage of offers and discounts that usually appear the days before going back to school.

The uniforms exceed 160 euros on average, according to a survey by the OCU. But if there is not, clothing for the year is also a large expense, so it is recommended to stagger purchases of clothing and footwear.

Collaborative consumption represents significant savings. In recent years, different initiatives have prospered that favor the exchange of clothes, books and school supplies, with platforms and associations.

Find out about the possibilities offered by some autonomous communities in which there are free book programs based on loan systems.

For recommended readings at school, the cheapest option is to borrow them from libraries. It is also possible to exchange or recover used books from the previous course and which are managed by the same centers or parent associations (AMPA).

Quite a few schools are beginning to replace physical books with digital ones, and many students carry a tablet in their backpack. This has undoubted advantages (lightens the backpack, has interactive tools, allows new teaching resources…), but buying the device implies an additional expense.

Back to school is a good time to recover good habits such as consuming fruit, milk or homemade sandwiches and putting aside trendy cookies or industrial pastries, good for both health and the family budget, they say from the OCU.

All these recommendations are key for families to experience a less stressful return to school for their children for economic reasons, they explain from the consumer associations, especially in an inflationary period like the one we have been experiencing for more than a year in Spain. .