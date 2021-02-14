About 40 people were evacuated due to a large fire in the center of Moscow, information about the victims was not reported, reports RIA News, referring to the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.

As specified, the fire occurred in a two-story office building of an old building at Myasnitskaya Street, building 24/7, building 3.

According to the headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the capital, the area of ​​the fire was 500 square meters. At 21:40 the fire was contained. The building’s roof and ceilings partially collapsed.

In the capital’s department of transport, they said that because of the incident, traffic on Myasnitskaya Street was completely blocked.

Earlier it was reported that there are seven people in the Moscow region were taken to hospital after a fire in an underground sewing workshop.