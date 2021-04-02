As a result of a train accident in Taiwan, according to preliminary data, 40 people died, informs Taiwan Central News Agency on Friday, April 2.

Earlier it was reported about four dead and 23 injured.

“The death of at least four people was confirmed, 36 people were found without signs of life, 72 people remained locked, 61 people were hospitalized,” the statement said.

The accident occurred earlier Friday in a tunnel on a section in Hualien County. The train consisted of eight carriages, which were designed for 350 passengers. As a result of the emergency, the second and third carriages went off the rails, the fourth and fifth were badly damaged, many people were trapped in the damaged carriages.

According to media reports, the accident occurred due to a collision of a train with equipment that was clearing the paths from stones.