UN report states that population policies promote gender inequality and do not have the desired effects

About 40% of women do not have the right to decide whether they want to have children, found a report released on Tuesday (11.Jul.2023) by the UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund). The agency calls for more gender equality in the workforce to control population growth while raising incomes.

According to the report “8 Billion Lives, Infinite Possibilities: Defending Rights and Choices”, many population policies to decrease or increase birth rates do not have the expected effects and can undermine women’s rights. Here’s the full of the document, in English (1 MB).

For countries that offer financial incentives and rewards to encourage larger families, birth rates remain below 2 children per woman. On the contrary, several countries promote forced sterilizations and coercive contraception to contain population growth, violating human rights.

For UNFPA, family planning should not be used as a tool to achieve fertility goals. Empowering individuals, the report noted, is more effective, with women deciding when and how many children they would like to have, without pressure from experts and authorities.

Recommendations

Guaranteeing women’s rights, with access to health and parity in the labor market, is more efficient to achieve gender equality, rights and opportunities, according to the report. This equality must be manifested in education, division of labor and income.

Among the report’s recommendations are instituting policies such as parental leave programs, child tax credits, promoting gender equality in the workplace, and universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights. This strategy guarantees economic dividends and creates resilient societies capable of thriving even as populations change.

When presenting the study, UN Secretary General António Guterres defended care for the environment to guarantee the future of a population that is aging and living longer. According to United Nations projections, the planet will have almost 10.5 billion inhabitants by 2080, with an increasing number of people over 100 years old.

Brazil

The report also presented data on Brazil. According to the document, the country’s average fertility rate dropped to 1.6 children per woman, the lowest level in history. To prevent a long-term decline in population, the average fertility rate in the country should be 2.1 children per woman.

According to UNPFA, Brazil follows the world trend of countries with a drop in population in the long term. The report showed that 66% of countries have a fertility rate below 2.1.

The decreasing volume of births and the advance of medicine are reflected in the aging of the Brazilian population. According to the report, life expectancy in Brazil reached 73 years for men and 79 years for women in 2023, above the global average of 72.8 years.

UNPFA recommends planning for Brazil and other countries experiencing this phenomenon to adjust health and retirement systems to promote active and healthy aging, increase social protection and reduce inequalities.

With information from Brazil Agency.