About 40% of those detained at the illegal action on January 23 in Moscow are newcomers, reports AGN “Moscow” with reference to the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In total, about 4 thousand people took part in the riots.

The investigation of criminal and administrative cases initiated after unauthorized rallies is underway. The records from the CCTV cameras in Moscow were studied, the drivers, whose cars were blocked by the protesters, were interrogated.

Earlier it was reported that 30 people were arrested for participating in an illegal action on January 23 in Moscow, and another 64 received administrative fines.

According to the UK, at the protest rallies, the facts of attacks on law enforcement officers, hooliganism and damage to property were recorded.

In addition, it was found that among the participants in the event on Pushkin Square in Moscow were persons who were supposed to be in isolation at their place of residence due to the coronavirus. Cases were initiated against them under the article on violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules.