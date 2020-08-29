On the coast of Mauritius on August 26, found about 40 dead dolphins, the newspaper reports. L’Express…

They were found not far from the place where there was a leak of fuel oil from the ship Wakashio, which ran aground on 25 July in the Pointe d’Esny area.

It is noted that when the first 18 dolphins were found dead on the sand of the Grand Sables beach in southeast Mauritius, the first version of their death was the impact of oil products. However, during the study of the tissues of the dead animals, it turned out that the pollution of coastal waters with oil products that occurred was not the cause of their death. It is reported that there are no traces of petroleum products or elements of their decomposition in the respiratory system of animals.

Greenpeace, meanwhile, has called on the Mauritian government to urgently launch an investigation to determine the exact causes of the massive dolphin deaths and its possible connection to the Wakashio disaster.

Earlier, about 2.5 thousand pigs were killed at one of the pig-breeding grounds of Verdazernoprodukt LLC in the Ryazan region. As it turned out, the pigs died as a result of suffocation, which was due to problems with the ventilation system.