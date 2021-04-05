In the Primorsky Territory in 2021, about 4.5 billion rubles were allocated for the construction, maintenance and repair of roads and bridges. IA reports about it on April 5 PrimaMedia…

As the director of “Primavtodor” Alexei Shirshov said, the construction of a bridge in Osinovka with a total cost of 154 million rubles is being completed. Another 1.36 billion will go to build a bridge across the Partizanskaya River. The facility will be commissioned in December 2022.

A new cement-concrete road is under construction on the Artem – Nakhodka – Vostochny Port highway. Already finished 18.5 of the 25 km of the track. It is planned to open it in December.

Also, work continues on the repair of existing road facilities. So, in the area of ​​the village of Barabash, 2.7 km of the road will be put in order, another 5 km of coverage will be repaired in the area of ​​the turn to Slavyanka.

In total, 4.5 billion rubles will be allocated for road work in Primorye. Of these, 2.1 billion are provided for the maintenance of 6,677 km of routes. The rest of the funds will be used to repair existing facilities and build new ones.