The Dierenbescherming has started a campaign to draw attention to the thousands of kittens that are dumped in the Netherlands every year, mainly in the summer months. They are often sick, which makes caring for these animals time-consuming and expensive. There is also a risk that healthy animals in the shelters will be infected by the sick stray kittens, the organization announced.

