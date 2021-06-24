Two thirty-somethings receive the first dose of the vaccine, yesterday in the Felipe VI pavilion in Lorca. / JAIME INSA / AGM

Some 3,000 Murcians between 35 and 39 years old received the first dose of the vaccine in Lorca, Bullas, Mula, Cehegín and Yecla yesterday, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health. The immunization of this age group continues today in Cartagena, Totana, San Pedro del Pinatar and Calasparra, and tomorrow Murcia, Alcantarilla, Águilas, Caravaca, Jumilla, Molina de Segura, Fortuna and Torre Pacheco will join.

Yesterday the vaccination campaign reached a new milestone in Spain, when 50% of the protected population was exceeded with at least one dose. In the Region, this percentage is 46.7%. In total, 705,967 Murcians have received the first puncture, and 439,826 (29.1% of the population) have completed the pattern.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 1,102,066 doses have been administered in the Region, 89.7% of those delivered by the Ministry. In all of Spain, the average stands at 91.1% of the vials used.

Fernando López Miras will be vaccinated on Saturday in Lorca, as the campaign has reached its age range



A new record shipment of vaccines has arrived in Murcia this week, with 95,940 doses from Pfizer, 16,300 from AstraZeneca, 9,800 from Moderna and 4,200 from Janssen. However, the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, said yesterday that the Ministry “has only provided a shipping plan until next week,” which, according to the complaint, makes planning difficult.

For this reason, Pedreño requested, during the weekly meeting of the Interterritorial Council, that the Ministry «guarantee the shipments of the necessary doses, and communicate those that will be delivered to us, in order to carry out the vaccination corresponding to the months of July and August ».

At the moment, Health focuses its efforts on completing vaccination in the 50 to 59 age group (60.9% of this population already has two doses) and in the 40 to 49 group, with coverage of 65.8 % on the first puncture. Added to this, since yesterday, the mass vaccination of Murcians aged 35 to 39 years.

One third with full guideline



At the same time, the second dose of the bulk of the population aged 60 to 69, who was vaccinated with AstraZeneca, is pending. The pattern is completed in this case at 12 weeks, which explains that only 33.4% of Murcian sexagenarians have already received this second puncture.

Communities such as Andalusia and Madrid are committed to advancing this second dose a couple of weeks, but at the moment the Ministry does not see this measure necessary in the Region, as the presence of the Delta variant has not been detected to date.

This new strain is already prevalent in countries like the United Kingdom and has forced the reintroduction of the mask indoors in Israel. Early studies suggest that a single dose is ineffective in preventing infection in people infected with the Delta variant, hence the plans to speed up vaccination. The one whose turn has already come, due to his age (38 years), is Fernando López Miras. He will receive the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday in Lorca, as he explained yesterday to the media during a public event. It will be “a holiday,” he stressed.