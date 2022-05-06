Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE). “Among the little that I do not ignore, I figure that I know how ignorant I am of many things”… JV-

* The Yankees will celebrate Mother’s Day the day after tomorrow, giving away a bag with the team logo to all the ladies who attend the game that afternoon, with the visiting Rangers… * From La Sabana, Litoral Central, came Maikel García, from 22 years old, who the Royals expect to be in the Majors next year, as a second baseman or shortstop and hitting sticks. He’s batting 289 in double-A, Norwest Arkansas, in his sixth year in the minors… ** Now, if we’re talking about a future home-run shortstop in the Majors, that’s Matt McLain (Reds), who plays in double-A, Chattanooga Lookouts, and he has already taken out seven balls for the street. Nowadays, you have to hit well to be a shortstop…

* It’s very early, but I checked how the teams are doing in each Division and found that, for the first time in history, both New York teams and two of the five California teams are leading their groups at the same time. Before yesterday’s games they went like this: Yankees 18-7, Mets 18-9, Dodgers 16-7, Angels 16-9… * Leaders in the other two Divisions, Brewers 17-8, Twins 15-10… They’re going well! , guys, you are doing well!…

“Ignorance is cured by instruction. Now, stupidity is incurable”… Anonymous.-

“The worst thing about stupidity is that it’s free. That’s why there are so many stupid people”… Jospeh McKadew.-

* Robinson Canó, 39, was a waste in the big leagues. When he debuted at this point, in May 2005, with the Yankees, most in the press box celebrated the natural swing of the boy, then 22 years old. He had a good career, but he could have been much older. With 2,632 hits, he was the closest to 3,000 among the active… * his problem was himself. Last year he was suspended, without fee, for the entire season, for use of the banned substance, Stanozolol. ** By releasing him, the Mets are obligated to pay him the $48 million he is signed for through next year. That sum will be added to what he has received so far, 238 million, 129 thousand 865, for a total of about 300 million. Also, the Mets have offered him a job as a hitting instructor…

“That poor man was called stupid… And he left wondering who is that ‘my request’?”… José Salazar.-

