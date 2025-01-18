About 30 people injured when a chairlift falls in the Astún ski resort

On the morning of this Saturday, January 18, an accident occurred at the Astún ski resort, in Huesca. At the moment, the details are unknown, but the Government of Aragon has confirmed at least 30 injuries when one of the chairlifts collapsed.

The 112 helicopter has moved to the scene of the event to help the injured and transfer them to health centers. Two medical helicopters from the Government of Aragon, a medical helicopter from the Foral Community of Navarra, a GREIM helicopter, a rescue helicopter from Navarra, as well as firefighters, ten ambulances from 061, five Basic Life Support ambulances from Navarra and several psychologists, as reported by the Government of Aragon.

From the ski resort, which remains closed, they do not provide any information regarding what happened or the severity of the injuries. A telephone number for family members has been opened, 976715980.

The president, Jorge Azcón, and the Minister of Finance and Interior, Roberto Bermúdez de Castro, were in Formigal and are currently heading towards Astún, as confirmed by the Government of Aragon.

