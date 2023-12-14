Quito (AFP) – About 30 people, including judges, prosecutors and police, were arrested this Thursday, December 14, in Ecuador, within the framework of an investigation for crimes related to drug trafficking, reported the Attorney General, Diana Salazar. Among those detained is the president of the Judicial Council, Wilman Terán, who said he did not know the reasons for his arrest and held the prosecutor responsible for any damage to his integrity and that of his family.

The Metastasis case is “a clear x-ray of how drug trafficking has taken over State institutions to operate through ill-gotten money from judicial and political bodies and achieve impunity in some cases,” said the Attorney General of Ecuador, Diana Salazar. in a video broadcast on the social network X.

Wilman Terán, president of the Judiciary Council, was arrested in the raidsthe body in charge of administering the judicial function in the country and which deals with the increase in drug trafficking and criminal violence.

Terán, who was also a judge of the National Court of Justice, He called his detention “illegal and arbitrary.”

“I don't know the reason until now,” he commented in statements to the Ecuavisa channel.

Prosecutors, judges, prison guides and police, including a former general who worked within the agency that administers the prisons, are also involved in the investigations.

The investigation arose following the death of drug trafficker Leandro Noreromurdered in 2022 in a prison.

His death led to a prison massacre that lasted three days and left around thirty dead and more than 60 injured in October of last year. Norero, who was 36 years old, was known by the alias “El Patrón” and was also wanted by Peruvian authorities.

“Narcopolitics”

Norero's gang was dedicated to “several crimes that are related to corruption, drug trafficking, violent deaths, money laundering and more,” the police said on the same social network.

In the 75 simultaneous raids, the uniformed officers found more than $40,000three weapons, 100 cartridges and explosives.

Among the institutions intervened is the headquarters of the Judicial Council in Quito. In a statement, the organization indicated that Terán's arrest is part of a “campaign of discredit and attack” against the judicial function.

Salazar expressed that This morning's operation is the “largest in history against corruption and drug trafficking” in the country, where between January and November the police seized 189 tons of drugs.

Ecuador reached a record for drug seizures in 2021, when it seized 210 tons. Violence has grown along with drug trafficking. Between 2018 and 2022, homicides quadrupled in the country.

“Today the term narcopolitics in Ecuador has been evident, it is no longer distant, because we can see how criminal structures have permeated the institutions,” said Salazar.

And he warned that the response to the operation “will be an escalation of violence” in the country.

Located between Colombia and Peru, the largest cocaine producers in the world, In recent years, Ecuador has become a logistics center for drug exports.

Criminal gangs linked to drug trafficking fight in the streets with blood and fire for drug trafficking routes. Prisons do not escape violence and since February 2021 at least 460 inmates have died amid bloody massacres.