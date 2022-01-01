About 3.5 thousand people took part in the Torch Procession in Kiev on the occasion of the 113th birthday of the Nazi accomplice Stepan Bandera, no violations of order were recorded. This was reported on Saturday, January 1, on the page of the National Police of Ukraine on Facebook.

“Events in the state on the occasion of the 113th birthday of Stepan Bandera took place without violations. About 3.5 thousand citizens took part in them. In total, the state hosted 56 mass events in 20 regions. Public order and the safety of citizens were ensured by police officers and military personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine, ”the statement reads.

The department also noted that law enforcement officers continue to serve in an enhanced mode and ensure public order during festive events.

The First Deputy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Yarovoy, during a briefing broadcast by the 112 Ukraine TV channel, clarified that 2,500 law enforcement officers provided order directly during the nationalists’ march. The rest of the police and national guardsmen ensured order in all other districts of Kiev. In general, there were 5 thousand law enforcement officers.

On January 1, nationalists with placards and flags marched from Shevchenko Park to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They shouted “Kuban is Ukraine”, and also demanded state recognition of the Ukrainian insurgent organization (UPA, recognized as an extremist organization and banned on the territory of the Russian Federation) and conferring the title of hero on Miroslav Simchich, Bandera’s comrade-in-arms.

The torchlight procession in honor of Bandera’s birthday has become an annual event in the Ukrainian capital; it is held on the first day of the new year.

In November, the deputies of the Ternopil Regional Council adopted an appeal to Zelensky and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine demanding to immediately build a mausoleum in Kiev – the National Pantheon of Heroes and transfer the remains of Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera and Simon Petliura there.

On October 14, nationalists held a march in the center of Kiev in honor of the anniversary of the creation of the “Ukrainian Insurgent Army” (UPA, recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) on the occasion of the Day of Defenders and Defenders of Ukraine. The participants of the march began to gather in Shevchenko Park and brought with them, among other things, the flags of the “Right Sector” (banned in the Russian Federation). The action took place under the song “Our Batko – Bandera”. At the same time, the participants in the procession wrote Bandera’s name on the poster with a mistake.