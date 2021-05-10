Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, May 10, announced that more than 21 million people in the country have already been vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

“We have 21.5 million people have already received vaccinations, the results are very good in the country,” he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24“.

The head of state also urged Russians to continue to actively test for coronavirus and get vaccinated to overcome the pandemic. According to Putin, today the situation with COVID-19 in the country is stable.

Earlier, on April 27, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that collective immunity to coronavirus in Russia could be formed in September. At the same time, she noted that everything will depend on the intensity of the vaccination campaign.

On April 21, during the announcement of a message to the Federal Assembly, Putin called on Russians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Russian leader pointed out that all citizens should have the opportunity to get vaccinated so that collective immunity from coronavirus is formed in the fall.

Currently, a large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Russia, it began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Now the country has registered four drugs for coronavirus: “Sputnik V” and “Sputnik Light”, “EpiVacCorona” and “KoviVac”. As indicated in the Ministry of Health, the activity of vaccination against coronavirus infection in Russia is high.

