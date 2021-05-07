About 200 Palestinians were injured in riots in East Jerusalem, WAFA reported.

According to him, most of the protests took place near the Al-Aqsa mosque. The police fired rubber bullets at people, and also used flash bangs and tear gas.

On the evening of May 7, unrest broke out in two districts of East Jerusalem at once – near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah quarter, where several Arab families are being evicted by the decision of an Israeli court. As a result, protests have been going on for more than a week, turning into riots.

Against the background of these events, the leader of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, instructed the Palestinian representative to the UN to request a Security Council meeting to discuss what happened in East Jerusalem.

In 1956, the Government of Jordan, in cooperation with UNRWA, decided to settle 28 families in the Sheikh Jarrah area of ​​Jerusalem, but did not serve the title deeds.