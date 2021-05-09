The first great rapprochement of the Cartagena fans with their team this season was this Sunday on the Cartagonova esplanade. About 200 people welcomed the official bus at around 4:45 p.m., to send their support and warmth to the Albinegros footballers for the final against Castellón. Starting at 6.15 pm, Efesé plays a large part of its aspirations to dream of remaining in the Second Division.

The fans have been very aware of the game all week. That is why they organized a concentration, through social networks, always respecting the measures of social distancing and correct use of the mask. And the fans, this season away from the stadium stands due to the pandemic, have responded to see their players up close. Responsibly. They left harangues and varied songs to those of Luis Carrión. The Catalan coach was the first of the expedition to get off the bus and walk down the hall to the locker room door.

The biggest cheers have been taken by Elady Zorrilla. The player from Jaén, captain Albinegro, is very loved by the Albinegro parish and has been one of the most effusive with the people. They have also been very intense with Rubén Castro and Álex Gallar. The three players are the offensive reference of Cartagena. Part of the chances of being saved passes through the boots of this trident.

Local and National Police have been present to welcome the team, to form a corridor with fences and guarantee that incidents do not occur.