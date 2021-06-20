About 200 people gathered in the Plaza de Santo Domingo in Murcia, from 7:00 p.m., in memory of Younes Bilal, the Moroccan living in Mazarrón who was killed last Sunday after receiving three shots.

The concentration was summoned by a score of associations among which are the Coordinadora de Barrios de Murcia or Afromurcia en Movimiento and political parties such as Podemos, IU and PCE. It was also joined by the Secretary General of the PSRM, Diego Conesa.

The leader of the Socialists wanted to support her, understanding that it is important “in these troubled times, to support any kind of peaceful demonstration that invites reflection.”

Conesa also criticized those from the institutions, such as “the extreme right, whose manifestations create a trace of racism, and which fit in an advanced, democratic and open society like ours.” In addition, he recognized that from the institutions “more can and should be done.”

During the event, banners were seen reproaching the immigration policy of the King of Morocco, Mohamed VI, which they consider “encourages racism.”