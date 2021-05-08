As a result of clashes with the Israeli military in the eastern part of the capital, about 200 Palestinians were injured. Dozens of people were detained, 20 people were hospitalized and two more journalists covering the events were seriously injured due to the actions of the security forces, as reported on Friday, May 8, the Palestinian agency reported. WAFA…

The material clarifies that most of the clashes with the military took place near the Al-Aqsa mosque. The parishioners were fired at with rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas were used, after which about two hundred law enforcement officers stormed the courtyards of the mosque, prayer halls and forced people to leave the building. The police also obstruct the work of the press.

At the moment, clashes continue in the east of Jerusalem, as well as in the suburbs of the capital Sheikh Jarrah.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police began to take place in East Jerusalem with the onset of Ramadan, which this year in most Muslim countries began on April 13 and will last 30 days.