About 200% of the monthly norm of precipitation has fallen since the beginning of April in Moscow. On April 25, the leading expert of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets told about this.

According to him, 43 mm of precipitation fell in the capital over the past three days.

“In fact, we already had 88 millimeters of precipitation in Moscow, which is 200% of the monthly volume of moisture. Over the past three days, 43 millimeters of precipitation fell in Moscow, so they contributed the bulk of this 200%. We have doubled the April limit, ”Tishkovets said.

He noted that over the past day, another 15 mm of precipitation fell in the capital, in the Moscow region – 29.

In terms of rainfall, April 2021 repeated the 1948 record. More moisture in the capital was only in April 1970, when 104 millimeters fell, writes “RIA News”.

Earlier on April 25, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that the cold weather will last in the center of European Russia until the end of April and the first days of May. According to him, in the next week the air temperature in the region will be below the norm by 2-3 degrees.