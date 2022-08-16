The Road Agency of the Lipetsk Region has summed up the results of three electronic auctions for the repair of 205 km of inter-municipal roads. The maximum cost of the work is 2.9 billion rubles.

The first stage of work will be carried out by the Tambov LLC “ARKS7”, and the second and third – by the regional OGUP “Lipetskdoravtotsentr”. All work is scheduled for next year. The money will come as part of the Safe and High-Quality Highways national project.

The department noted that the total savings during the auction amounted to about 320 million rubles. This money is planned to be directed to the repair of additional, “overplanned” facilities. Early contracting will allow contractors to start work in the spring – as soon as favorable weather sets in, writes Lipetskmedia.

First of all, 11 sites were included. The initial cost of the work was estimated at 994.7 million rubles. The second and third stages included 20 objects. Work at the facilities was initially estimated at 987.1 million rubles and 971.8 million rubles, notes GOROD48.

Earlier it was reported that a contractor was appointed in the Lipetsk region to develop projects for the repair of 35 road sections with a total length of more than 260 km. The contractor selected was Project Office LLC from the city of Podolsk, Moscow Region. The value of the contract amounted to 37.92 million rubles. The work will be carried out within the framework of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads”.