In Russia, by 2035, it is planned to reconstruct 179 airports and airfields will be reconstructed. This was announced on March 18 TASS with reference to the draft Concept for the development of the airfield network of the Russian Federation for the period up to 2035, drawn up by the Federal Air Transport Agency.

For 2021-2024, it is planned to reconstruct 62 airport and airfield complexes, and to build a new Utrenny airport on the Gydan peninsula in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. In the period from 2025 to 2030, it is planned to reconstruct 64 complexes, including the construction of new airport complexes in Omsk, Syktyvkar, on the islands of Paramushir and Shikotan. The construction of 53 airfield and airport complexes is planned for 2031-2035.

In total, 834 billion rubles will be spent for these purposes: 181.5 billion rubles for 2019-2024; 302.5 billion rubles for 2025-2030; 350 billion rubles for 2031-2035.

It is noted that the main risks of the concept are associated with “factors of ensuring sufficient budgetary funding for the planned investment activities.” Therefore, there are several scenarios for the implementation of the concept: basic, minimum and maximum.

Earlier, on March 16, it was reported that Chulman airport (Neryungri, Yakutia) would be closed for four months in summer to receive aircraft due to the reconstruction of the runway (runway). First, its length will be reduced to 1850 m – from June 1 to June 30. And from July 1 to October 31, Neryungri airport will be completely closed for landing.