Governor Gladkov: About 20 thousand residents of Shebekino were left without electricity

About 20 thousand residents of Shebekino were left without electricity due to an accident. This was reported by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, restoration work in the Russian city will begin when the operational situation allows.

In addition, on the night of September 21, a missile threat was declared in the Belgorod Region. The siren sounded at 4:07 Moscow time. Four minutes later, the alarm was cancelled.

The air defense system also shot down 101 drones in a number of Russian regions, including the Belgorod region. The largest number of drones — 53 — were hit in the Bryansk region.