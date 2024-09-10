In Yakutia, about 20 people were injured in an accident with a bus on the Lena highway

About 20 people were injured in an accident involving a bus on the federal highway “Lena” in Yakutia. The traffic accident was reported by the regional State Traffic Inspectorate in Telegram-channel.

The accident occurred in the Aldan district of the region. The bus with passengers had previously left the road and then overturned. There is no information about the causes of the accident.

How clarified in the republic’s Emergencies Ministry department, the bus was traveling from Neryungri to Aldan. 10 victims were taken to the Central District Hospital. Information about the emergency is being clarified.