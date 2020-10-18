About 20% of those who have had coronavirus lose antibodies produced by the body within two months. This was announced on Sunday, October 18, by the academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, director of the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after I. Pasteur Areg Totolyan.

“Approximately 15-20% of those who have recovered lose antibodies: the immune system somehow reacted with a small level of antibodies, and after a month, one and a half, two of these antibodies, not a trace remained,” he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”…

On the eve, the academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences named the factor provoking a severe course of COVID-19. According to him, a weak immune system and immunodeficiency provoke a severe course of the coronavirus, which leads to death.

Also on October 17, scientists from the University of Liverpool reported that sequential flu and coronavirus infection six times increases the risk of death from COVID-19.

