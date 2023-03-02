La Nacion: about 20 million people in Argentina were left without electricity due to a failure at a nuclear power plant

Approximately 20 million people in Argentina were left without electricity due to a malfunction of the Atucha nuclear power plant. This is reported by the newspaper La Nacion.

It is noted that this is about 40 percent of all electricity consumers in the country. The operation of the nuclear power plant was suspended due to a fire that affected the power line.

The provinces of Santa Fe, Cordoba, Mendoza, San Juan and the northwestern part of Argentina suffered the most because of the incident, the energy ministry said. In total, about six million houses were without electricity.

Currently, the country is experiencing intense heat, in many regions for several days the temperature approaches 40 degrees.

Earlier, scientists at Oxford University found that more than 90 percent of the world’s population will face the effects of extreme heat and drought at the same time. According to the study, this will exacerbate social inequalities and undermine efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.